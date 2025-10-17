Neville Wanniarachchi, the chief security officer of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been further remanded until October 31 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Wanniarachchi was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on suspicion of illegally acquiring assets and properties valued at approximately Rs. 28 million and was initially remanded by the court until today.

The order for further remand was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel representing the suspect, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Magistrate also directed the Bribery Commission to continue its investigations into the case and submit a progress report to the court on the next hearing date.