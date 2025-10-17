One dead, 2 injured after motorcycleschool van collision in Wennappuwa

One dead, 2 injured after motorcycleschool van collision in Wennappuwa

October 17, 2025   10:53 am

A motorcyclist died and two others were injured following a collision between a van transporting school children and a motorcycle at the Gorakgas Junction on the Wennappuwa New Road earlier this morning (17). 

The father who was riding the motorcycle died in the accident, while his daughter, who was travelling as the pillion rider, and the van driver sustained injuries and were admitted to the Marawila Base Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpakumara Ekanayake, a retired Grama Niladhari Officer and resident of Koswatta.

The van involved in the accident has been taken into custody by officers of the Wennappuwa Police Station, while further investigations are underway. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Three police teams interrogating six suspects including 'Ishara Sewwandi

Three police teams interrogating six suspects including 'Ishara Sewwandi