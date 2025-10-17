A motorcyclist died and two others were injured following a collision between a van transporting school children and a motorcycle at the Gorakgas Junction on the Wennappuwa New Road earlier this morning (17).

The father who was riding the motorcycle died in the accident, while his daughter, who was travelling as the pillion rider, and the van driver sustained injuries and were admitted to the Marawila Base Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpakumara Ekanayake, a retired Grama Niladhari Officer and resident of Koswatta.

The van involved in the accident has been taken into custody by officers of the Wennappuwa Police Station, while further investigations are underway.