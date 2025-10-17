Parliament to adopt amendments to Personal Data Protection Act next week

The Parliament of Sri Lanka is scheduled to adopt amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) on October 21, 2025, during the Committee Stage, along with the Committee Stage Amendments.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy, the PDPA (Amendment) Bill received approval from the Cabinet of Ministers and was passed at its Second Reading on June 3, 2025.

Subsequently, at the request of the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Legal Draftsman’s Department, in consultation with the Attorney General’s Department, has identified some minor amendments to be proposed at the Committee Stage.

Accordingly, the Committee Stage amendments approved by the Cabinet will be adopted by Parliament on 21st October 2025 at Committee Stage without any debate, and thereafter the Third Reading of the Bill will be passed by Parliament with the amendments on that day, it said.