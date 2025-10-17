Suspect linked to double murder and multiple thefts arrested

October 17, 2025   11:44 am

A suspect has been arrested in the Weeraketiya Police Division, based on information received by a team of officers from the Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau, for aiding and abetting a double murder committed following a shooting on June 25 in the Middeniya Police Division.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Medamulana, Weeraketiya, police said.

Further investigations have revealed that he is also wanted in connection with several other crimes, including night-time burglaries, theft of cash and jewellery, and motorcycle thefts, reported to the Weeraketiya, Hungama, and Hakmana Police Stations.

Investigating officers have recovered stolen property, including gold items, cash amounting to Rs. 1.75 million, a van, a bicycle, and 15 rounds of live ammunition, based on information provided by the suspect.

The Tangalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is continuing further investigations into the incident.

