SC dismisses petitions challenging India-Sri Lanka Digital ID MoU

October 17, 2025   12:48 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has dismissed without hearing two fundamental rights petitions filed by former Minister Wimal Weerawansa and two other parties, who sought to invalidate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Sri Lankan government and India for the implementation of a digital identity card project for Sri Lankan citizens.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court today, headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

The bench accepted the preliminary objections raised by the Attorney General, which argued that the petitions could not be continued. Consequently, the court ruled to dismiss the petitions without hearing them.

