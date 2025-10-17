Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

October 17, 2025   01:31 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Central, North-central, Sabaragamuwa,  Uva  and North-western  provinces  and  in  Ampara district, the department stated. 

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The general public has also been requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, and also to refrain from using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Three police teams interrogating six suspects including 'Ishara Sewwandi

Three police teams interrogating six suspects including 'Ishara Sewwandi