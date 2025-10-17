53kg of heroin found in boat intercepted in Southern seas

53kg of heroin found in boat intercepted in Southern seas

October 17, 2025   02:03 pm

The exact contents of the boat apprehended in the Southern seas by the Sri Lanka Navy, and escorted to the Galle Fisheries Harbour this morning (17), have been revealed by the navy.

Accordingly, the boat was transporting a total of 53 kilograms of Heroin, the Sri Lanka Navy Spokesman said.

The trawler, its crew and the drug haul were escorted to the Galle Fisheries Harbour today. 

A boat carrying a stock of suspected narcotics was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the Southern seas a few days ago, while the five crew members of the boat were also arrested. 

