53kg of heroin found in boat intercepted in Southern seas

The exact contents of the boat apprehended in the Southern seas by the Sri Lanka Navy, and escorted to the Galle Fisheries Harbour this morning (17), have been revealed by the navy.

Accordingly, the boat was transporting a total of 53 kilograms of Heroin, the Sri Lanka Navy Spokesman said.

The trawler, its crew and the drug haul were escorted to the Galle Fisheries Harbour today.

