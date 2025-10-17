Indian PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan PM Harini

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he was pleased to welcome Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya for discussions on a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi stated:

“Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women’s empowerment, innovation, development cooperation, and the welfare of our fishermen.”

He further emphasized that, as close neighbours, the cooperation between the two countries holds immense importance for the prosperity of both peoples and the shared region.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is on an official visit to India from October 16 to 18, marking her first visit to the country since assuming office.

During her stay, she is scheduled to hold meetings with Indian political leaders to discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

As part of her visit, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister will also deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organized by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.