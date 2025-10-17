New subsidised air ticket counter launched for migrant workers

A new ticket counter offering air tickets at subsidised prices has been launched at the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency (SLFEA) in Narahenpita, in accordance with the government’s new program for migrant workers leaving for foreign employment.

It was declared open yesterday (16) under the patronage of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra.

At the new counter, air tickets will be issued to overseas job seekers at lower prices than those available in the open market, and all workers leaving for foreign employment in any country in the world can purchase these discounted air tickets.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Employment Dr. B.S. Yalegama, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) Kosala Wickramasinghe, Chairman of the SLFEA Lal Hettiarachchi, General Manager of the Bureau D.D.P. Senanayake, General Manager of the SLFEA Prasad Galappaththi, and a group of others were present at the event.