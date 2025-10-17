Three including police officer arrested for sheltering Ishara Sewwandi

Three including police officer arrested for sheltering Ishara Sewwandi

October 17, 2025   05:46 pm

Three suspects including a Police Constable, his mother-in-law and a close associate of an organised criminal have been arrested for allegedly sheltering Ishara Sewwandi, the wanted fugitive who was recently arrested in Nepal and brought back to Sri Lanka.

The Police Constable in question is attached to the Aluthgama Police Station.

Police said that a woman was arrested for providing accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi and that, following her interrogation, the police constable in question, who is her son-in-law, had also been arrested.

In addition, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has also arrested another person who allegedly provided accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi for a period of one and a half months.

Police stated that the suspect arrested is an associate of the organised criminal gang member known as “Mathugama Shan”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

PM Harini lands in New Delhi for maiden visit to India after assuming office (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Low taxes and inequitable policies deepened Sri Lanka's economic crisis - HRW (English)

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

Unusual behaviour of stray dogs at Tangalle Harbour: Seized drug haul to blame?

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin