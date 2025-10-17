Three including police officer arrested for sheltering Ishara Sewwandi

Three suspects including a Police Constable, his mother-in-law and a close associate of an organised criminal have been arrested for allegedly sheltering Ishara Sewwandi, the wanted fugitive who was recently arrested in Nepal and brought back to Sri Lanka.

The Police Constable in question is attached to the Aluthgama Police Station.

Police said that a woman was arrested for providing accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi and that, following her interrogation, the police constable in question, who is her son-in-law, had also been arrested.

In addition, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has also arrested another person who allegedly provided accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi for a period of one and a half months.

Police stated that the suspect arrested is an associate of the organised criminal gang member known as “Mathugama Shan”.