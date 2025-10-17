Heavy traffic on several roads in Colombo due to rain

Heavy traffic on several roads in Colombo due to rain

October 17, 2025   05:53 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on several roads in Colombo due to the prevailing heavy rains. 

It is reported that several roads are inundated due to heavy rainfall, resulting in severe traffic congestion on many roads in the city. 

Issuing an advisory, the Department of Meteorology had said that showers  or  thundershowers  will  occur at  most  parts  of  the  island.  

Heavy showers  above  100  mm  are  likely  at some  places  in  Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces, it said.

