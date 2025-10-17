Heavy traffic on several roads in Colombo due to rain

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on several roads in Colombo due to the prevailing heavy rains.

It is reported that several roads are inundated due to heavy rainfall, resulting in severe traffic congestion on many roads in the city.

Issuing an advisory, the Department of Meteorology had said that showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces, it said.