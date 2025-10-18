Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central, and North-Western provinces.

Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning as well, it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.