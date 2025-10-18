Prison Jailor arrested for aiding drug and phone supply to inmate

A Prison Jailor has been arrested by the Kalutara North Police for allegedly aiding and abetting a woman in an attempt to supply narcotics and mobile phones to an inmate at the Kalutara Prison.

Police stated that the suspect is a 53-year-old Jailor residing in Waskaduwa.

Earlier, a woman from Hirana, Panadura had been arrested while preparing to hand over ‘ICE’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), heroin, and a mobile phone to an inmate at the same prison.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the Jailor in question had allegedly accepted a sum of Rs. 35,000 in connection with the incident, said police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, while the Kalutara North Police continue further investigations into the incident.