Prison Jailor arrested for aiding drug and phone supply to inmate

Prison Jailor arrested for aiding drug and phone supply to inmate

October 18, 2025   08:11 am

A Prison Jailor has been arrested by the Kalutara North Police for allegedly aiding and abetting a woman in an attempt to supply narcotics and mobile phones to an inmate at the Kalutara Prison.

Police stated that the suspect is a 53-year-old Jailor residing in Waskaduwa.

Earlier, a woman from Hirana, Panadura had been arrested while preparing to hand over ‘ICE’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), heroin, and a mobile phone to an inmate at the same prison.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the Jailor in question had allegedly accepted a sum of Rs. 35,000 in connection with the incident, said police.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, while the Kalutara North Police continue further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Indian PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan PM Harini (English)

Indian PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan PM Harini (English)

President convenes National Operations Council for 'Ratama Ekata' anti-drug program for first time (English)

President convenes National Operations Council for 'Ratama Ekata' anti-drug program for first time (English)

SC dismisses petitions challenging India-Sri Lanka Digital ID MoU (English)

SC dismisses petitions challenging India-Sri Lanka Digital ID MoU (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)

Former Director of State Engineering Corporation arrested on corruption charge (English)