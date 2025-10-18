Suspect arrested with over Rs. 3 mln in cash from drug trafficking

A suspect has been arrested in Polonnaruwa while in possession of Rs. 3,024,900 in cash, believed to have been earned through drug trafficking, police said.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was also found in possession of 2 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin.

The arrest was made during a joint operation conducted by officers from the Polonnaruwa Police Station and the Police Kennels Division, Manampitiya, in the Bendiwewa area of the Polonnaruwa Police Division last evening (17), following a tip-off.

The suspect is a 28-year-old resident of Bendiwewa, according to police.

Polonnaruwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.