Sri Lanka records over 1.8 mln tourist arrivals so far in 2025

October 18, 2025   09:18 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that the number of foreign tourist arrivals to the country in 2025 has surpassed 1.8 million as of October 15.

According to the latest statistics released by the SLTDA, a total of 75,657 tourists visited Sri Lanka during the first 15 days of October, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year to 1,801,151.

India continues to be the leading source market, with 396,274 tourists recorded so far this year. Other key markets include the United Kingdom (167,886), Russia (125,950), Germany (111,677), and China (108,040) — each exceeding the 100,000-visitor mark.

Additionally, significant numbers of tourists have arrived from France (90,250), Australia (81,040), the Netherlands (53,922), and the United States (50,027).

Other notable source markets include Italy (39,932), Canada (37,606), Spain (36,430), and Poland (36,389).

In comparison, Sri Lanka welcomed 2,053,465 tourists in 2024, while the highest number of annual arrivals was recorded in 2018, when 2,333,796 tourists visited the island.

Sri Lanka’s annual tourist arrivals have surpassed the two million mark on four occasions — in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2024.

