Attorney Gunaratne Wanninayake appears before Mt Lavinia Police

October 18, 2025   11:12 am

Attorney-at-Law Gunaratne Wanninayake has arrived at the Mount Lavinia Police today to give a statement regarding an incident involving the threatening and obstruction of duties of a police constable at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises.

On 16 October, the Court of Appeal scheduled consideration of a writ petition filed by Wanninayake, seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with the alleged incident at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court premises. The petition is set to be heard on 10 November 2025.

Wanninayake, who was released on bail, also appeared before the Western Province South Crimes Division on 16 October.

He was granted bail by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.

