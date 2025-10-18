Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 20,000

Market data indicates that the price of gold in Sri Lanka has decreased by around Rs. 20,000 compared to yesterday (17).

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Pettah gold market this morning (18) has dropped to Rs. 360,800, down from Rs. 379,200 recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 410,000 yesterday, has fallen to Rs. 390,000 today, according to sources at the Pettah gold market.