Gold prices in Sri Lanka drop by Rs. 20,000

October 18, 2025   11:33 am

Market data indicates that the price of gold in Sri Lanka has decreased by around Rs. 20,000 compared to yesterday (17).

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Pettah gold market this morning (18) has dropped to Rs. 360,800, down from Rs. 379,200 recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 410,000 yesterday, has fallen to Rs. 390,000 today, according to sources at the Pettah gold market.

