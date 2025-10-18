Tamil medium schools in two provinces to get special holiday on Tuesday
October 18, 2025 12:24 pm
A special holiday has been declared for all Tamil medium schools in the Central and Uva provinces on 21 October (Tuesday) in view of the Deepavali festival which falls on 20 October (Monday).
The relevant provincial governors have reportedly declared the holiday.
However, principals of all Tamil medium schools in the provinces have been instructed to function on October 25 (Saturday) to cover this extra holiday.