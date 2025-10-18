Ishara Sewwandi taken out of CCD again for further investigations

Ishara Sewwandi taken out of CCD again for further investigations

October 18, 2025   03:07 pm

The wanted fugitive Ishara Sewwandi, who was recently arrested in Nepal and extradited to Sri Lanka, has been taken out of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today for further investigations, police said.

She was reportedly also taken to the Middeniya area yesterday in connection with the ongoing investigations being carried out by the CCD. 

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the police constable who allegedly assisted Sewwandi while she was in hiding has been arrested on charges of concealing information related to the case.

The CCD is currently interrogating Sewwandi, who is identified as a main suspect in the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

During questioning, it has been revealed that ‘Gampaha Baba,’ who was also arrested in Nepal and is being interrogated by the Kelaniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, had got to know ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ through the latter’s father.

He has reportedly told investigators that he was involved in Padme’s drug trafficking network and had kept the cab used by the shooters in the murder of ‘Gampaha Osman’ in his possession on Padme’s instructions.

