Suspect wanted over Borella shooting nabbed at BIA

October 18, 2025   03:25 pm

A suspect has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake in connection with the recent shooting incident in the Kader Nana Watte area in Borella, while attempting to leave the country for Dubai, police said. 

The arrest was made yesterday (17) by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after the suspect was identified through the airport’s facial recognition database.

The 25-year-old suspect, a resident of Borella, was attempting to travel to Dubai on a tourist visa at the time of arrest, police stated.

The suspect has been handed over to the Borella Police Station for further investigations into the incident.

