Court backlogs to be cleared by December 31 - Judicial Service Commission

October 18, 2025   03:57 pm

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has issued a circular informing that all pending case backlogs in courts must be cleared on or before 31 December 2025.

The circular has been issued under the signature of Senior Assistant Secretary of JSC, D.M.J. Dissanayake, informing all High Court Judges and all judicial officers.  

It further states that, effective from today (18) until December 31, they are permitted to engage in such work on weekends and public holidays without obtaining prior approval from the JSC, subject to several conditions.

Accordingly, the opening of the case room or archive of a High Court must be conducted under the direct supervision of an officer designated by the High Court Judge. Similarly, the opening of the case room or archive of a District Magistrate’s Court or Magistrate’s Court must be carried out under the direct supervision of a District Judge, Magistrate, Additional District Judge, or Additional Magistrate.

The circular further states that the opening of the court office must be conducted under the direct supervision of the Registrar or Deputy Registrar.

 

