President says aware that some individuals within political and state machinery involved in drug-related activities

During the ceremony for the Presentation of the President’s Colours to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and the Commissioning of Cadet Officers, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressed the newly commissioned officers, emphasizing the significance of their responsibilities.

The President stated,

“Today, you are joining a prestigious, respected, and highly professional organization in Sri Lanka – the Sri Lanka Air Force. Your foremost responsibility is to uphold this proud history and honor, as well as to respect and support your seniors. Any misconduct by a single officer can affect the reputation of the entire Air Force. In addition, you are entrusted with the duty of protecting our country, and we have full confidence in your ability to do so.”

President Dissanayake highlighted the importance of safeguarding the nation’s coastline, particularly against illegal immigration, the smuggling of goods, drugs, and weapons.

He emphasized that “We are aware that some individuals within political and state machinery are involved in drug-related activities, which have now extended to rural areas. Therefore, implementing effective maritime surveillance is of utmost importance. Protecting our nation and providing support during disasters are critical responsibilities that now rest upon your shoulders.”

The President also acknowledged the challenges facing state institutions, stating that “while professionalism in many areas of the state machinery has significantly deteriorated, the Sri Lanka Air Force continues to maintain its professionalism with pride and dedication.”

Concluding his address, President Dissanayake expressed confidence in the officers’ ability to fulfill their duties, stating, “As President, I am confident that you will discharge your responsibilities with diligence and integrity.”