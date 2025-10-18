NTC implements special bus service for long weekend

October 18, 2025   04:37 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that a special bus operation plan will be implemented for the upcoming long weekend and the Deepavali festival which falls on 20 October 2025.

With the highest passenger demand expected for destinations including Hatton, Welimada, Badulla, Passara, Vavuniya, and Jaffna, buses issued with road permits will operate at maximum capacity.

It is also stated that buses licensed by the Road Passenger Transport Authority of the Western Province are also expected to be deployed to meet the increased demand.

Temporary permits for these buses will be issued at the Bastion Mawatha office of the NTC, where additional officers have been assigned to handle the process more efficiently than on regular days.

To facilitate passengers returning to Colombo after the long weekend, the NTC has instructed Provincial Transport Authorities in high-demand areas to deploy buses under temporary permits.

The NTC has already forwarded the necessary temporary permits to the Provincial Transport Authorities.

Additionally, NTC officers are scheduled to monitor bus stops in Colombo with high passenger traffic following the long weekend to ensure smooth operations.

