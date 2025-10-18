Six spill gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir opened by 6 feet

The Department of Irrigation has reported that six spill gates of Rajanganaya reservoir are currently open due to heavy rainfall in the island.

All six spill gates have been opened by six feet each, resulting in a total discharge of 8,352 cubic feet of water per second (cusecs).

Meanwhile, at Angamuwa Reservoir, two gates have been opened by five feet each, with a total discharge of 2,994 cubic feet per second (cusecs).