Six spill gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir opened by 6 feet

Six spill gates of Rajanganaya Reservoir opened by 6 feet

October 18, 2025   04:59 pm

The Department of Irrigation has reported that six spill gates of Rajanganaya reservoir are currently open due to heavy rainfall in the island.

All six spill gates have been opened by six feet each, resulting in a total discharge of 8,352 cubic feet of water per second (cusecs).

Meanwhile, at Angamuwa Reservoir, two gates have been opened by five feet each, with a total discharge of 2,994 cubic feet per second (cusecs). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Indian PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan PM Harini (English)

Indian PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan PM Harini (English)

President convenes National Operations Council for 'Ratama Ekata' anti-drug program for first time (English)

President convenes National Operations Council for 'Ratama Ekata' anti-drug program for first time (English)

SC dismisses petitions challenging India-Sri Lanka Digital ID MoU (English)

SC dismisses petitions challenging India-Sri Lanka Digital ID MoU (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lanka must stay the course, reforms remain crucial: IMF stresses in Washington DC (English)