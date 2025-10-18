Fire breaks out at Dhaka Airport; All flights suspended

October 18, 2025   05:51 pm

A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, forcing the suspension of all flights.

As per the officials said the fire started near Gate 8 around 2:30 pm. Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Jashim said 36 units are working to douse the flames, The Daily Star reported.

The airport’s executive director, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, confirmed the fire and said that emergency measures were in place. “All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” a spokesperson for the airport told The Daily Star.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said multiple agencies were assisting in efforts to contain the fire, including the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force. Two fire units from the Air Force have joined the operation, along with two platoons from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Following the fire, all flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were temporarily suspended. Many inbound flights were diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

The airfield at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will remain closed until 6:00 pm The Daily Star reported, citing the public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram. 

Source: NDTV

--Agencies 

