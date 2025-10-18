Over 650 suspects arrested during special island-wide police raids

Over 650 suspects arrested during special island-wide police raids

October 18, 2025   06:38 pm

Sri Lanka Police announced that a total of 654 suspects were arrested during island-wide operations within yesterday.

Police said that these arrests were made in connection with the crime and drug prevention operations being carried out island-wide on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

According to police, 28,701 individuals were subjected to inspection during the course of these operations.

Police have identified 24 individuals directly linked to criminal activities, 303 warrants and 141 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.
 
In addition, 11 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, while 17 others were taken into custody for reckless driving, the police further stated.

