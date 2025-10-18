Fishermen issue requires sensitive handling and sustainable solutions, says PM Harini in India

October 18, 2025   09:56 pm

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya highlighted Colombo’s concern over Indian fishermen venturing into the island nation’s waters, even as she pitched her country as a “complimentary” partner for India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

“Issues such as the Indian fishermen fishing in Sri Lankan waters and engaging in harmful practices like bottom trawling is of deep concern to the fishermen in northern Sri Lanka who are regaining their livelihoods after years of conflict,” Amarasuriya said Saturday at a civic reception hosted by the India Foundation.

“This is a matter that requires sensitive handling and sustainable solutions. We are very aware of this, and we are constantly in dialogue to try and find a reasonable solution that satisfies both parties,” she was quoted as saying by The Print.

The event was attended by former President Ram Nath Kovind, apart from a slate of former and current Union ministers and diplomats. The civic reception is Amarasuriya’s final event ahead of her departure to Sri Lanka after completing a three-day visit to New Delhi.

She called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit Friday, while also meeting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other senior officials with the Indian government.

Modi and Amarasuriya discussed the welfare of Indian fishermen, which remains a sensitive issue between New Delhi and Colombo. Sri Lanka has consistently arrested Indian fishermen and impounded their boats for entering its waters near the island of Katchatheevu.

--Agencies

