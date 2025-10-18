Sri Lanka to seek Interpol Red Notices for athletes who fled 2022 Cwealth Games

October 18, 2025   10:27 pm

Sri Lanka will seek Interpol red notices for the arrest of athletes who fled the 2022 Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham and failed to return home, a court was informed.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday imposed travel bans on 10 athletes believed to be residing illegally in the United Kingdom. According to the Sports Ministry’s Offences Prevention Unit, the absconding athletes caused a financial loss of around 50 million Sri Lankan rupees (roughly USD 150,000) by failing to return.

“These athletes left the Games Village and did not come back after the event,” said Police Inspector Supun Vidanage, who is leading the investigation.

He told the court that the Sri Lankan contingent at the Birmingham Games consisted of 116 athletes, 28 training officials, 11 medical officers, and 23 other personnel representing boxing, wrestling, judo, and volleyball.

Of these, nine athletes, one team manager, and a sports photographer disappeared after the competition ended.

Vidanage confirmed that the government will soon request Interpol assistance to locate and extradite the absconders.

He explained to reporters that local arrest warrants are the first step before approaching Interpol for international notices.

“This court action is the start of the process. Once domestic warrants are issued, we can proceed with red notices through Interpol,” Vidanage said.

The 2022 Birmingham Games, held from late July to mid-August, came at a time when Sri Lanka was reeling from an economic collapse — the nation had declared bankruptcy after defaulting on its external debt.

Despite the turmoil, the country managed to win one silver and one bronze medal, finishing 31st overall in the medal standings.

The investigation falls under the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, established in 2019, which allows authorities to take legal action against those accused of misconduct in the sports sector.

(With PTI Inputs)

--Agencies 

