Few showers expected in parts of the island today

October 19, 2025   06:19 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in Southern province and in Colombo and Kaluthara districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

