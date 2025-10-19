Re-scrutinized results of 2025 Scholarship Exam released

Re-scrutinized results of 2025 Scholarship Exam released

October 19, 2025   06:49 am

The re-scrutinized results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, have been released online, according to the Department of Examinations. 

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on August 10, 2025 while the results of the exam were released on September 04, 2025.

For any inquiries regarding the examination results, the Department of Examinations can be contacted using the following phone numbers:

Hotline: 1911
School Examinations Organization and Results Branch:0112784208, 0112784537, 0112785922
Fax: 0112784422

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)