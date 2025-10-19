Re-scrutinized results of 2025 Scholarship Exam released

The re-scrutinized results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, have been released online, according to the Department of Examinations.

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on August 10, 2025 while the results of the exam were released on September 04, 2025.

For any inquiries regarding the examination results, the Department of Examinations can be contacted using the following phone numbers:

Hotline: 1911

School Examinations Organization and Results Branch:0112784208, 0112784537, 0112785922

Fax: 0112784422