PM Harini returns after concluding visit to India

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has returned to Sri Lanka after completing an official diplomatic visit to India.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (18), said Ada Derana reporter.

Dr. Amarasuriya departed for India on October 16 on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

During her stay, the Prime Minister held discussions with her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as several other senior leaders of the Indian government.

As part of her visit, Dr. Amarasuriya delivered the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organized by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.