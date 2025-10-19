PM Harini returns after concluding visit to India

PM Harini returns after concluding visit to India

October 19, 2025   07:48 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has returned to Sri Lanka after completing an official diplomatic visit to India.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (18), said Ada Derana reporter.

Dr. Amarasuriya departed for India on October 16 on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

During her stay, the Prime Minister held discussions with her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as several other senior leaders of the Indian government.

As part of her visit, Dr. Amarasuriya delivered the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organized by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)

Sri Lanka's fiscal consolidation must be consistent with political feasibility - IMF Deputy Director (English)