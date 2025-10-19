30-hour water cut in several areas of Galle District

30-hour water cut in several areas of Galle District

October 19, 2025   07:57 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 30-hour water cut will be implemented in several areas of the Galle District tomorrow (20).

Issuing a statement, the NWSDB stated that the water supply will be suspended from 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (20) until 2:00 p.m. the following day (21).

According to the Board, the interruption is necessary to facilitate essential repair work on the main pipeline supplying water to the Hapugala Water Treatment Plant in Galle.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended in the areas of Bope, Poddala, Akmeemana, and Rathgama.

Meanwhile, the water supply to the Ahangama area will be provided under low-pressure conditions during this period.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused to the public and requested consumers to use water sparingly during the interruption.

