Sri Lanka reports 35 malaria cases so far this year

The Anti Malaria Campaign has reported that a total of 35 malaria cases have been identified in Sri Lanka so far this year, with one fatality recorded.

Sri Lanka was officially declared malaria-free in 2016, and the National Anti Malaria Campaign noted that the recent cases have been reported mainly among people returning from abroad.

Commenting on the situation, Dr. Indeewarie Gunaratna, Consultant Community Physician at the Anti Malaria Campaign, stated that the public can obtain further information about malaria by contacting 071 284 1767.