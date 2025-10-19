ICTA provides update on Lanka Government Cloud service disruptions

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka has issued an update on the ongoing partial disruption affecting the Lanka Government Cloud (LGC) services, as outlined in its initial media release.

According to ICTA, while interruptions to some LGC services continue, there has been no data loss or security breach. Officials confirmed that data integrity remains fully intact, and critical systems are secure.

“Recovery efforts have been given highest priority with a joint team of ICTA engineers and the service provider is working 24/7, to rectify the root causes of the disruption,” the statement said.

Manual alternatives for several of the affected services, such as obtaining certificate copies from Divisional Secretariats, continue to be available to mitigate inconvenience for the public. Stakeholder organizations, including the Department of Police and others, are being kept informed with real-time progress updates, it said.

ICTA noted that the next phase of LGC modernization and expansion, which began in October 2025, is progressing and will deliver a Cloud Infrastructure with expanded capacity and advanced technology assuring industry standard service assurance and resilience.

The agency anticipates full restoration of LGC services soon, with a phased reactivation approach to ensure system stability.

“The ICTA is fully committed to restoring all services to optimal performance as swiftly as possible. ICTA thanks the public and affected institutions for their understanding and cooperation during this time,” it added.