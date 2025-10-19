50 bullets found following interrogation of Gampaha Baba

50 bullets found following interrogation of Gampaha Baba

October 19, 2025   12:42 pm

According to information obtained from a suspect known as ‘Gampaha Baba’, a member of an organized criminal gang who was recently arrested in Nepal and brought to the island, 50 rounds of T-56 ammunition have been recovered.

‘Gampaha Baba’, who is currently under interrogation at the Kelaniya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau, was brought to the Peliyagoda Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau yesterday (18).

Based on the information uncovered during the interrogation, around 50 live rounds of ammunition were found near a pillar at the Kandana-Kerawalapitiya Expressway entrance.

The recovered ammunition is to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court, said police. 

Investigations further revealed that notorious underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ had allegedly supplied the bullets to ‘Gampaha Baba’.

