Matugama woman who sheltered Ishara Sewwandi remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a woman from Matugama who had been arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi, until October 24.

Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was recently arrested in Nepal and extradited to Sri Lanka.

The woman from Matugama was first examined by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) and subsequently produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), said Ada Derana reporter.

The 52-year-old woman, the owner of a house in Welipenna, Matugama, was recently arrested by police for providing accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi while she was evading arrest.