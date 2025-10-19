National Deepavali festival held in Hatton

National Deepavali festival held in Hatton

October 19, 2025   01:44 pm

The National Deepavali Festival was held at the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil in Hatton this morning, in view of the Deepavali festival which falls tomorrow.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

Upon arrival at the temple, the Minister and his delegation were welcomed by Hindu officials representing state institutions in the area.

The Chief Priest of the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil conducted a special ‘Ashirvada Pooja’ to bless the guests attending the National Deepavali Festival. The event was organized by the Board of Trustees of the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil.

Following the religious observances, Minister Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and his entourage were escorted in a special procession, featuring traditional Hindu rituals, to a function hall in Hatton.

At the function, schoolchildren presented several Hindu cultural performances, and a commemorative postage stamp was issued to mark the National Deepavali Festival.

Meanwhile, the Deepavali celebration organized by the Police Headquarters for Hindu police officers was held yesterday at the Kathiresan Temple function hall in Bambalapitiya.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, and several other dignitaries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin