National Deepavali festival held in Hatton

The National Deepavali Festival was held at the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil in Hatton this morning, in view of the Deepavali festival which falls tomorrow.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

Upon arrival at the temple, the Minister and his delegation were welcomed by Hindu officials representing state institutions in the area.

The Chief Priest of the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil conducted a special ‘Ashirvada Pooja’ to bless the guests attending the National Deepavali Festival. The event was organized by the Board of Trustees of the Sri Manikka Pillayar Kovil.

Following the religious observances, Minister Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and his entourage were escorted in a special procession, featuring traditional Hindu rituals, to a function hall in Hatton.

At the function, schoolchildren presented several Hindu cultural performances, and a commemorative postage stamp was issued to mark the National Deepavali Festival.

Meanwhile, the Deepavali celebration organized by the Police Headquarters for Hindu police officers was held yesterday at the Kathiresan Temple function hall in Bambalapitiya.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, and several other dignitaries.