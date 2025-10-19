Foreign national arrested for cultivating Kush cannabis in rented house in Akmeemana

A Belarusian national has been apprehended for cultivating ‘Kush’ cannabis in a rented house in Akmeemana, police stated.

The Galle District Crime Division arrested the individual who had discreetly cultivated the Kush cannabis in two rooms of the house.

Investigations have revealed that he had grown the plants to sell them to foreigners visiting the country.

The house in question belongs to a medical professional attached to the Karapitiya National Hospital, and the suspect had rented it on a lease basis, reportedly paying a monthly rent of Rs. 150,000.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Galle District Crime Division.