World-famous Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

A robbery has been reported at the Louvre Museum in Paris, prompting the immediate closure of the world-renowned cultural institution on Sunday.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident in a social media post, stating, “No injuries to report. I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations under way.”

Details of the theft, including what may have been stolen, have not yet been disclosed.

The Louvre, home to iconic masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, is one of the most visited museums in the world.

