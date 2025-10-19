Twelve including nine children injured in Ragama bus accident

Twelve including nine children injured in Ragama bus accident

October 19, 2025   03:26 pm

Twelve individuals, including nine children, have been injured in a bus accident reported in Batuwatta, Ragama.

According to police, the incident took place while a group of scouts from a school in Sapugaskanda were returning after participating in a jamboree held at the Batuwatta Central College.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred when the bus veered off the road and overturned after hitting a bump.

However, police suspect that the accident may have been caused by a malfunction in the bus’s braking system.

At the time of the accident, there were 20 children traveling in the bus, police noted.

Ragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

