Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith stresses the importance of spiritual development

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has emphasised that people must undergo spiritual development, calling on everyone to commit themselves to living in accordance with religious teachings.

The Archbishop of Colombo made these remarks while attending a religious celebration at a shrine in Dodangoda.

During the address, the Cardinal further noted that what truly matters in life is not what we accumulate, but how we live within society.

The Cardinal said there is no use in holding Jubilee celebrations or building churches if people do not transform themselves first.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said real change must begin within people since “we leave this world without taking anything with us.”