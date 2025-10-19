Increase in rainfall expected after Tuesday: Met. Department

Rainfall is expected to increase after Tuesday (21), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Director General Athula Karunanayake attributed this to atmospheric disturbances located to the southeast of Sri Lanka, which are developing into a low-pressure system.

Although the system is not expected to have a direct impact on Sri Lanka, it is still likely to cause increased rainfall, he noted.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Northwestern, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm are likely at some places in these provinces, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, landslide warnings issued to six districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island have been extended.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect until 7:00 p.m.