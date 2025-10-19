Israel strikes southern Gaza, accusing Hamas of bold violation of ceasefire

Israel strikes southern Gaza, accusing Hamas of bold violation of ceasefire

October 19, 2025   04:49 pm

The Israeli army launched airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, local media said.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas fighters.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq denied the Israeli claim, stressing his group’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Rishq accused Israel of “fabricating flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 people and injured 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin