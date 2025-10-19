Train derailment disrupts services along the Main Line

Rail operations along the Upcountry Railway Line have been disrupted due to a derailment, according to the Department of Railways.

The department stated that the Intercity Express train traveling from Kandy to Colombo Fort this afternoon, derailed near the Ihala Kotte railway station.

One carriage of the train had gone off the tracks, and restoration work has already begun, officials said.

As a result of the derailment, rail services along the Upcountry Line have been restricted, the department further noted.