Local and foreign tourists stranded in Wilpattu National Park rescued by wildlife officers

October 19, 2025   05:50 pm

More than 30 local and foreign tourists who were visiting the Wilpattu National Park have been rescued by wildlife officers after being unable to return due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The roads they had used became impassable, preventing the group from reaching the Eluwankulama entrance, Ada Derana reporter said.

Wildlife officers then had arrived and safely transported them back using safari vehicles.

It has been reported that with the opening of the sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir, a massive surge of water flowing through the Kala Oya has submerged the area around the Eluwankulama entrance.

As a result, all transport activities have come to a complete standstill, leaving the group stranded and unable to return on their own, according to Ada Derana reporter.

