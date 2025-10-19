Two night mail trains cancelled due to derailment near Ihalakotte

Two night mail trains scheduled to operate today (19) have been cancelled, Sri Lanka Railways has announced.

The cancellation has been attributed to a train derailment near the Ihalakotte railway station earlier today.

Accordingly, the night mail train from Colombo Fort to Badulla and the train scheduled to commence from Badulla to Colombo Fort have been cancelled.

Services along the upcountry railway line were hampered when the intercity express train from Kandy to Colombo Fort derailed near the Ihalakotte station.

It has been reported that the derailment may have been caused by a minor landslide in the area, following heavy rainfall.

One carriage of the train has derailed, and Sri Lanka Railways stated that re-railing operations are currently underway.