Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy to start five-year prison sentence on Tuesday

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy to start five-year prison sentence on Tuesday

October 19, 2025   07:20 pm

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, set to start a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of attempting to raise campaign funds from Libya in 2007, said he is not afraid of going to jail, La Tribune Dimanche reported.

Sarkozy, who is due to be incarcerated at Paris’s Sante prison on October 21, told the newspaper he had already packed his bags and feels calm ahead of the start of his sentence.

“I am not afraid of prison. I will hold my head high, even in front of the gates of Sante,” Sarkozy said, adding he will not ask for any special privileges.

SARKOZY SAYS PLANS TO WRITE BOOK WHILE IN PRISON

The former president told La Tribune Dimanche he does not want to complain or be pitied during his imprisonment. He plans to spend his time in jail writing a book, the newspaper said.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close aides to procure funds for his successful 2007 presidential bid from Libya during the rule of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Sarkozy has always said he was innocent and has appealed his conviction.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Key takeaways as IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2025 wrap up in Washington (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

Police officer arrested for withholding information on Ishara Sewwandi's whereabouts (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

World demands socially acceptable means of food production - Labour Minister (English)

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Coastal surveillance operations imperative to combat drug menace - President Anura Kumara

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

Global Economy Resilient Despite Policy Shifts IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin