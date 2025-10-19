New curricula for Grades 1 and 6 to be released soon  Education Ministry

October 19, 2025   07:51 pm

The Ministry of Education has announced that the new curricula for Grades 1 and 6, under the upcoming education reforms, will be released soon.

Secretary to the Ministry Nalaka Kaluwewe stated that teacher guides and academic timetables related to the new curriculum will also be issued accordingly.

He clarified that no official curricula, teacher handbooks or timetables have yet been released for any grade under the reform program.

Despite this, a number of documents claiming to be modular syllabi and teacher guidelines for Grades 1 and 6 have been circulating on social media.

When contacted by Ada Derana, Secretary Kaluwewe confirmed that these materials have not been officially released by the Ministry.

The Ministry plans to introduce a new curriculum for Grades 1 and 6 starting from 2026, along with changes to the school calendar.

Additionally, textbooks will no longer be provided for Grades 1 and 6 from next year, according to Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Madura Senevirathna.

The Ministry further stated that teachers have already been trained for the reform process, and all necessary preparations are in place to implement the new system at the beginning of the next academic year.

