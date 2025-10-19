Another train derailment disrupts operations on Kelani Valley Line
October 19, 2025 08:32 pm
Train services along the Kelani Valley railway line have been affected by a derailment.
The Railway Department stated that a train traveling from Colombo Fort to Avissawella derailed between Kosgama and Avissawella stations at 6:45 p.m.
Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, a tree and a sand embankment collapsed onto the railway track, causing one wheel of the train to derail.
As a result, train services along the Kelani Valley line have been restricted to the Kosgama station.