Ishara Sewwandi taken to Kilinochchi as part of Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder probe

Ishara Sewwandi, who is in the custody of the Colombo Crime Division in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, has been taken to Kilinochchi.

‘Ishara Sewwandi’ and five others were arrested in Nepal and extradited to Sri Lanka on Wednesday (15).

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defence granted permission for the Colombo Crime Division to detain and interrogate Ishara for 90 days. Accordingly, she was taken to inspect several locations where she is believed to have hidden for a few days following Sanjeewa’s murder.

Meanwhile, under the instructions of Kehelbaddara Padme, a search was underway for a young woman bearing a resemblance to Ishara. During this search, a woman named ‘Thakshi’ was reportedly found in Jaffna by an individual named Suresh.

According to the police, Thakshi does not speak Sinhala and was allegedly taken to Nepal by Suresh under the pretext of providing her with foreign employment.

It is reported that Thakshi was unaware of the situation and was taken to Nepal without her knowledge of the true circumstances.

Three police teams are currently interrogating six suspects, including ‘Ishara Sewwandi’, the fugitive female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

It is reported that several important details related to Sanjeewa’s murder have been revealed during the questioning of Ishara Sewwandi.

Ishara Sewwandi, the main suspect in the murder of Ganemulla Sanjeewa, and the group of suspects were brought to Sri Lanka by a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala, on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the suspects were handed over to several police divisions.

Accordingly, Ishara Sewwandi, ‘Duplicate Ishara’ also known as Thakshi, an individual named ‘J.K. Bai’, and another named ‘Jaffna Suresh’ were handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division.

An individual known as ‘Gampaha Baba’ was handed over to the Western Province North Crimes Division while one named ‘Nugegoda Babee’ was handed over to the Western Promise South Crimes Division.